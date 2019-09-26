Why Sheryl Crow won't be writing a memoir: "Everybody needs to be dead first"

Big Machine Label GroupIt's safe to say that Sheryl Crow has led an incredibly interesting life and has rubbed shoulders with more celebrities than you can possibly imagine. But don't count on the Grammy-winner to ever spill the tea in a memoir -- because according to her, the stories she could tell are way too hot for public consumption.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Sheryl laughs, “I would write a book, but everybody needs to be dead first. For me to write about all the really juicy stuff, I gotta be careful.”

Among the juicy things Sheryl could possibly write about: her experiences touring with Michael Jackson as a backup singer, her romances with Owen Wilson and Eric Clapton, her canceled engagement to Lance Armstrong, her feelings about her former duet partner Kid Rock, and her friendships with everyone from Johnny Cash and Keith Richards to Stevie Nicks and Bonnie Raitt.

Another reason why Sheryl doesn't want to write a memoir, she tells Rolling Stone, is that she feels all her stories are "sacred" and she'd rather have them "in my memory bank" than share them with the world. Plus, she's afraid that it would put people off.

“I’ve been so blessed that it might come off like, ‘Hey, look how many people I know,’” she explains, “when I myself am absolutely in awe of the fact that a girl from a town of three stoplights could even possibly be here today.”

But really, if you want to see how many people Sheryl knows, just listen to her latest album Threads, which features Clapton, Nicks, Cash, Raitt and Richards, as well as Sting, Joe Walsh, James Taylor, Emmylou Harris and many more.

