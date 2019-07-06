Why the Queen Will Not Attend Archie Harrison’s Christening

It’s not as bad as it seems; the Queen is just not into changing her schedule. Baby Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the great-grandchild of the Queen, is getting christened this Saturday and that did not fit into the Queen’s plans. Originally, the christening was to take place on Friday July 5th but that date was changed to accommodate friends and family arriving from the US. The Queen had a previous engagement-a weekend away with her husband. The Queen has not attended every christening of her great-grands but did want to attend the first big celebration of Harry’s first child. Should they have accommodated the Queen’s plans or do you see it as no big deal?