Why Was Ben Affleck Working At A Dunkin’ Yesterday?

Customers at the drive thru of a Massachusetts Dunkin’ Donuts shop are not crazy if they thought their coffee was served by actor Ben Affleck. The movie star and his wife, singer and actor Jennifer Lopez were at the shop in Medford yesterday to shoot a commercial for Dunkin’ Donuts. Pictures of Affleck in a Dunkin’ uniform serving customers were shared on social media. A video was also posted of Affleck hugging J. Lo and shouting a thank you to Dunkin’ employees in the shop. That’s where I’m from! ~ Bill