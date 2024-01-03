Why Was Ian Ziering Attacked By Mini-Bikers?!

Actor Ian Ziering from ‘90210’ fame was attacked by a group of mini-bike riders in traffic in L.A. on Sunday, with his daughter in the car.

Crazy video of the incident shows of Ian getting out of his car and engaging with them, then having to RUN after they swarm and start raining blows down upon him.

Now Ian gave his side of the story in an Instagram post. He said his car was “approached aggressively” by one of the riders while stuck in traffic, which led to an “unsettling confrontation.”

He also says he got out of the car to see if there was any damage, and that’s when things escalated.

He added, quote, “I am relieved to report that my daughter and I are both completely unscathed, but the incident has left me deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.

“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior . I urge city officials and law enforcement to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”

Man, things were easier back in the day hanging out at the Peach Pit! ~ Bill