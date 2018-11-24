Why Won’t Daniel Radcliffe Watch ‘Harry Potter’ play?

Actor Daniel Radcliffe might love the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play. But he may never see it. And his reason why is quite interesting. Radcliffe told Late Night host Seth Meyers that the reason he isn’t headed to the theater to see the movie that follows the life of Harry 19 years later. Radcliffe said: “it would not be a relaxing evening at the theater” because “I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction.” He continued: “And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn’t care,” Radcliffe added. “But I do feel if I was just surrounded by ‘Harry Potter’ fans, it would be a little odd.” Then why not go and see the show incognito? “The thing about a disguise is that if it stops working, then you’re just a dude who wore a disguise,” he said.