‘Wicked’ First-Look Trailer Debuts During Super Bowl

Ariana Grande is finally ready to meet the world as Glinda.

The trailer for the long-awaited musical adaption of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s Tony-winning 2003 Broadway show debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The trailer for the musical sees Grande as Glinda, the future Good Witch of the North, alongside green-skinned Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the future Wicked Witch of the West, who go through their unlikely friendship from school to adulthood.

Also spotted in the trailer are a few members of the star-studded cast, which includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

Will you check out Wicked when it hits theaters this coming November?