Wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant fatally shot during home invasion

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant in 2019; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, was fatally shot during a home invasion early Wednesday morning, a source close to the family confirms to ABC News. She was 81 years old.

The Beverly Hills Police Department issued a statement Wednesday, declaring that they received a phone call at 2:23 a.m. “regarding a shooting that had just occurred on the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Police units arrived and discovered a victim with a gunshot wound. The suspect(s) were no longer on the scene.”

The statement continues: “Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the victim did did not survive. Beverly Hills Police Detectives are conducting an investigation.”

“The City of Beverly Hills and the Beverly Hills Police Department extends our deepest sympathies to the victim’s families,” the statement concludes.

Clarence, 90, and Jacqueline were married for 54 years and have two children.

Clarence Avant received the Ahmet Ertegun Award and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in October. He was the subject of the 2019 Netflix documentary The Black Godfather. Quincy Jones, Lionel Richie, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Babyface and Diddy, as well as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, were among the many celebrities who paid tribute to him in the film.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.