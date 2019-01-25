Wildlife At The Front Door

What a sight to see out your front door..listen to this woman’s story:

“I grew up and live in the City of Unalaska, Port of Dutch Harbor. Most people know it as Dutch Harbor because of the Discovery Channels show The Deadliest Catch. My boyfriend loves the Eagles football team. So when this adult bald eagle surprised us by landing on our front porch, I decided to sneak some pictures. While taking the pictures, I saw out of the corner of my eye these 3 foxes so I quickly started to film them. I was talking to keep them calm so the eagle wouldn’t fly away. I was not feeding them, but was happy they came for a visit.”

We’re jealous.