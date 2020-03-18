Will 'American Idol' continue in the wake of coronavirus concerns?

ABC/Gavin BondAmerican Idol is currently airing pre-taped episodes, but the live performance shows are set to begin in April...or are they?

Many TV shows have completely shut down production due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and right now, American Idol is attempting to adjust to the new reality. A production source tells ABC Audio that the show is currently "rolling out additional precautions" across production: Remote working has been in effect since last week, and any remaining filming has been suspended so that contestants are able to go home to their families.

However, things are still being looked at on "a week-to-week basis," says the source. More information will be available in the coming weeks.

The live shows normally require judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to be in a theater full of fans and contestants. But since Lionel is nearly 71 years old, and Katy is pregnant, it's certainly understandable if they don't want to put themselves in that situation.

