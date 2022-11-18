Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, & Maya Rudolph Star In ‘Who Killed Santa?’

Jason Bateman, Maya Rudolph, and Will Arnett are starring in a new Netflix film called Who Kill Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery.

Will Arnett will return to the special as detective Terry Seattle, and Maya and Jason’s characters help the detective solve the murder of Santa Claus.

The new special will hit Netflix on December 15th, and season 1 of Murderville is available to stream on Netflix.

