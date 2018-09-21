Will Bill Cosby Go to Jail on Monday?

This could be Bill Cosby’s last weekend of freedom. A judge could put him behind bars as early as Monday.

A sentencing hearing for the legendary comedian begins Monday in a Philadelphia suburb. Cosby was found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University athletics staffer Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to last two days but it could wrap up Monday.

The 81-year-old Cosby could be sentenced to anything from probation to house arrest to years in prison.

It will be up to the judge to decide whether to release Cosby on bail while he appeals his conviction or order him handcuffed and taken into custody immediately.

Bill Cosby is getting sentenced next week. Will he get probation? 30 years in prison? Something in between? What to expect from the case that presaged the #MeToo movement: https://t.co/Y6966aMgba — Jessica Goldstein (@jessicagolds) September 21, 2018

