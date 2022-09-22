Will Byers House Hits The Market

Will Byers’ house from “Stranger Things” just went up for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. It’s going for $300,000 as-is, because it’s a fixer-upper. It has 3-bedrooms and 2-bathrooms and sits on over 6-acres. The realtor did warn there’s an issue with fans trespassing to take photos, so now there’s a driveway barricade and private property signs. It’s unclear if the inside was used for filming or just the outside. But in one of the listing photos, there’s the hand painted alphabet with Christmas lights from season 1. And the realtor also listed the episodes the house is seen in. Oh, and there’s one more important note for those interested: Don’t feed the Demogorgon.

Here’s the Zillow link: https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/149-Coastline-Rd-Fayetteville-GA-30214/52272588_zpid/