Will “Contest Rigging” Be A New Talent In The Future?

A Florida teenager who allegedly worked with her mother to rig a homecoming queen election will be charged as an adult.

Investigators say Emily Grover and her mother Laura Carroll – an assistant principal for the school district – accessed the school’s computer system to cast hundreds of votes for Emily for homecoming queen.

Carroll was suspended from her job and both women were arrested back in March on charges including fraud and illegal use of electronic devices.

Emily was 17 at the time of the arrest, but turned 18 in April. Prosecutors say she will be tried as an adult.

Do you remember who won your school’s homecoming election? Should the student be charged as an adult if she was underage at the time?