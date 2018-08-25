Will Darth Vader Return In ‘Star Wars 9’?

Filming for the next Star Wars movie is underway and rumors are flying that a certain iconic character might make an appearance. Details for Star Wars 9 are locked down tight, but one scene reportedly includes Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren looking out a window at a reflection of Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader himself. Director JJ Abrams reportedly wanted to use the scene for 2015’s The Force Awakens but decided against it. In that movie, Kylo Ren possesses Vader’s old, destroyed helmet. Do you think we’ll see Darth Vader in Star Wars 9? Are there any other Star Wars characters you hope will make an appearance?