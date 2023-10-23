Will Ferrell And John C. Reilly Sing Iconic ‘Step Brothers’ Song With Snoop Dogg During Birthday Bash

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly came together once again to deliver a memorable performance of their beloved rap “Boats’ N Hoes” from the iconic film “Step Brothers.”

This special moment took place during Snoop Dogg’s 52nd birthday celebration at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 21), making it a truly unforgettable night.

Snoop performed alongside the comedic duo and received a massive birthday cake from Reilly and Ferrell. In a swift motion, Snoop swiftly produced a joint and ignited it using the candles from his cake.

As icing on the cake, all three fan favorites performed the rapper’s 1994 hit song “Gin and Juice.”

What is your favorite Will Ferrell movie?