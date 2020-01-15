Will Hair Be Pulled At The Halftime Show? J Lo And Shakira Supposedly Fighting!

I don’t know if I’m buying it…. but rumors are swirling that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are having some difficulty getting along ahead of their Super Bowl Halftime Show.

A source told blogger, Love B. Scott, “Right now, the halftime show in the works is running way longer than the allotted time. The NFL, along with the powers-that-be are trying to solve the issue.”

The possible reason for the long performance times could be due to Lopez and Shakira performing separately instead of together for most of the performance as originally planned.

According to the source, things got “chilly” when Shakira was added to the halftime show after Jennifer Lopez had been confirmed.

Who are you looking forward to seeing more, J. Lo or Shakira?