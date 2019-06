Hot chicken has been around for a while but the trend of the spicy bird started spreading across the country over the past few years. Eater speculates that Hot Fish might not be far behind. Some restaurants famous for serving hot chicken are now dabbling in flaming hot fish sandwiches. Different types of fish are fried up, tossed in a hot sauce and dressed up for your taste buds. Do you have a favorite hot chicken place near you? Would you try the fish?