Will Jennifer Aniston Ever Be Rid Of The Brad Pitt Rumors?

In the wise words of Taylor Swift – they are “never ever ever, getting back together!” For real…it’s literally ONLY the tabloids that want Jennifer and Brad to get back together! It’s been 13 years since their divorce!

Jennifer Aniston AGAIN wants you to know that just because she hung out at George Clooney’s house doesn’t mean that she’s getting back with Brad Pitt.

Jenn and Adam Sandler stopped by George’s Lake Coma Villa during a break in filming their new movie. **”Murder Mystery” – A New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage, but end up getting framed and on the run for the death of an elderly billionaire.**

According to a source, “They spent the late afternoon on the property walking the grounds and enjoying a meal before leaving the Clooney home well after dark.”

The source also says that just because she’s there doesn’t mean she’s getting back with her ex, Brad Pitt. The two have remained good friends since their divorce in 2005.

