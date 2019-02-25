Will Jupiter Police Issue an Arrest Warrant for Robert Kraft Today?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was in Hollywood partying with Oscar winners over the weekend as Jupiter police prepare to issue him an arrest warrant.

Kraft faces prostitution-related charges here in South Florida as part of a sex-trafficking and prostitution ring sting.

Jupiter Police could issue a warrant for his arrest as early as today.

Robert Kraft on the Oscars party circuit following prostitution scandal https://t.co/V3KVyQoP3F pic.twitter.com/NHMx6GebKu — Page Six (@PageSix) February 23, 2019

The NFL says they are aware of the ongoing law enforcement matter. They’ll continue to monitor developments.

As for Kraft, he could see jail time. These charges carry a maximum of 60 days, but he’s most likely looking at a $500 dollar fine.