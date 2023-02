Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have reunited to announce plans for the fourth installment in the Bad Boys series. Will Smith made the announcement official with a video on his social media saying, “It’s about that time” as he pulled up to Martin Lawrence’s house with the “Shake Ya Tailfeather” from the Bad Boys II soundtrack playing in the background. ‘Bad Boys 4’ does not yet have a release date, and it’s unclear when filming will begin. What is your favorite movie sequel?

