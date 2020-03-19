Will Smith calls emergency Red Table Talk to discuss COVID-19

Red Table Talk

Will Smith called an emergency meeting with his family on Red Table Talk to discuss social distancing and address coronavirus concerns.

Jada Pinkett-Smith joined her husband, her mother Gammy and their children Willow and Trey Smith to discuss the virus' impact on families. Son Jaden was being a responsible adult, practicing social distancing at home.

Will said he wanted to address some misinformation. Referring to his 2008 apocalyptic film I Am Legend, he said that while preparing for that role as a virologist, he visited the CDC to learn basic concepts about viruses and pathogens, and that has changed the way he viewed the world.

After Willow expressed her fears about the virus, Will told his 19-year-old daughter the importance of social distancing at this time.

"I think the first issue was when she hears terms like global pandemic, so the term global pandemic to Willow means the movie Contagion or I Am Legend or The Walking Dead," he said. "A virus wants your whole body to be the virus and uses your cells to make more of themselves. The virus is going to move through humanity."

The family also answered questions from viewers and video-chatted with expert Dr. Michael Osterholm, who serves as the Director for the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, as well as a 25-year-old COVID patient.

This special episode of Red Table Talk is available on Facebook Watch.

Next week, the family sits down for part two of the discussion with psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula and motivational speaker Jay Shetty, to focus on the mental health burden of the pandemic. The episode airs Monday, March 23 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.