Will Smith Celebrates ‘The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ 33rd Anniversary

Will Smith took a journey to the past by celebrating the anniversary of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by posing in front of the show’s infamous mansion. Will celebrated the 33rd anniversary by sharing the photo on IG, which had fans very excited. He captioned the post and said, “Moved in 33 years ago today.” The picture is actually from when Will hosted the reunion special last year and added at the time, “You’ve probably seen the picture. I posted it about a month ago. Me and the whole Fresh Prince cast. But you’re not ready for this trailer. You couldn’t be ready for this trailer. Happy Thanksgiving.” Which show do you think was more impactful? The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Martin? Why?

