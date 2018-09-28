Will Smith Confirms ‘Suicide Squad’ Deadshot Spin-Off

Will Smith is living his best life. The actor just celebrated turning 5-0 by bungee jumping out of a plane into the Grand Canyon and now it looks like he might have another Hollywood blockbuster in the works. Will confirmed that he is in talks to star in a ‘Suicide Squad’ Deadshot spin-off. Will played the criminal turned good guy in the original movie. During a recent YouTube Q&amp;A, he said, “They’ve been talking about it. So if a good idea comes around, we’ve been having meetings. But I would love to. I love Deadshot.” Will is staying busy he has a few projects in the works including ‘Suicide Squad 2’, the live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’ and he will also star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Gemini Man.’ What is your favorite Will Smith movie?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NBC Will Broadcast ‘Wicked’ Concert to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Is “Halloween” The Horror Movie Part Of The #MeToo Movement? I’m Obsessed! Here’s my review of Jack Black’s “The House With The Clock In It’s Walls”! Last Days Of The Awesome Week Of New TV! What Are YOU Watching Tonight!? Baby Shark Goes Adult Halloween Horror Nights Hint
Comments