Will Smith Confirms ‘Suicide Squad’ Deadshot Spin-Off

Will Smith is living his best life. The actor just celebrated turning 5-0 by bungee jumping out of a plane into the Grand Canyon and now it looks like he might have another Hollywood blockbuster in the works. Will confirmed that he is in talks to star in a ‘Suicide Squad’ Deadshot spin-off. Will played the criminal turned good guy in the original movie. During a recent YouTube Q&A, he said, “They’ve been talking about it. So if a good idea comes around, we’ve been having meetings. But I would love to. I love Deadshot.” Will is staying busy he has a few projects in the works including ‘Suicide Squad 2’, the live-action remake of ‘Aladdin’ and he will also star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller ‘Gemini Man.’ What is your favorite Will Smith movie?