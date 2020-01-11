Will Smith Raps His Entire Life’s History With Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’

Will Smith took a walk down memory lane as he rapped about his impressive career and life with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

From his humble beginnings as a rapper from Philadelphia and his start as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to his extensive movie career and personal life, Smith, and Fallon covered it all, complete with a Carlton dance and “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” moves.

“It was weird doing it with you,” Smith joked when talking about rapping his autobiography with Fallon. “As we were going through, I was kinda like, ‘Wow, that was kinda [great]. I had a nice little run,'” said Smith.

Will Smith will star in the third installment of the Bad Boys series, opening in theaters on January 17th.

Was it his role as Will on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, his song, from the Men In Black, or his bungee jump over the Grand Canyon, what has been your favorite Will Smith moment?