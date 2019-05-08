Will Smith has a different take on the song “Friend Like Me” from the original ‘Aladdin’ movie.
During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon he rapped the lyrics instead of singing them.
The audience seemed to be impressed by Smith’s version of the song.
Will Smith will be replacing the late Robin Williams as the genie.
Are you looking forward to seeing Will Smith in ‘Aladdin?’
Will Smith raps his version of ‘Friend Like Me’ from Aladdin
Will Smith has a different take on the song “Friend Like Me” from the original ‘Aladdin’ movie.