Will Smith to Play Harlem Crime Boss Nicky Barnes

If you take a look at his Instagram page, Will Smith is a busy man. He’s about to add more to his plate as he prepares to play Harlem Crime Nicky Barnes. The film will be called “The Council” and Smith will also be the executive producer for the project. This Netflix project will focus on Barnes’ life and how he started his organization “The Council” in the 70s. Barnes was top-dog in the drug game back then and was later sentenced to life in prison before becoming an informant in the late 90s. There’s no release date for the film. What do you think of Smith playing a mob boss?