Will Smith To Release His Memoir

Will Smith is releasing his memoir.
He describes it as a labor of love that he has been working on for two years.
The book is titled, Will, and will explore his transformation from a fearful child in a tense West Philadelphia home to one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood.
His memoir will be released on November 9th.
What aspect of his life do you hope he covers in his memoir?
