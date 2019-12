Modern Family’s Sophia Vergara might step into a judge’s chair on America’s Got Talent. Published reports say Vergara met with NBC and AGT bosses about the possibility this week. This comes in the wake of former judge Gabrielle Union raised concerns about a “toxic atmosphere” around the show. She and Julianne Hough were let go from their positions on the competition after one season. No official deal for Vergara has been made yet. Would you think twice about taking this position?