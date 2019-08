A rumor has been floated that Pierce Brosnan is being considered for the role of Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman. He would follow in the footsteps of Michael Caine and Jeremy Irons who played the trusty butler and colleague of Bruce Wayne in previous Batman movies. Plot points for the latest Batman film have been closely guarded. We do know Robert Pattinson has been chosen to play the Caped Crusader. What do you think of the rumor? Who would you pick to play Alfred in the new movie?