Will The Boston Red Sox Visit The White House?

The Golden State Warriors flat out said they wouldn’t attend, the Pittsburgh Penguins declined, and President Trump cancelled the event for the Eagles, but what will the now World Series champion Red Sox do if they received the customary invitation to the White House?

Boston Red Sox manager on White House visit: “We’ll talk about it” https://t.co/8gvze16CJ5 pic.twitter.com/QphGuPWNnZ — The Hill (@thehill) October 29, 2018

Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters at the team’s post-victory press conference that the decision is still up in the air, and “We’ll talk about it later on.”

Cora, a native of Puerto Rico, has been critical of Trump, especially when it comes to how the federal government handled the response to Hurricane Maria.

Meanwhile Cora would like to bring the World Series trophy to the island, saying he believes his hometown is likely “going crazy” following the win.

Will this be the question every team is asked following a championship for the rest of the Trump presidency? Is it disrespectful to the office if they decline? Do you think they will even get an invite this year?