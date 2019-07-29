Will the MTV VMAs rename the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award?

Courtesy MTVHere's one unexpected bit of fallout from the controversial Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, which aired earlier this year on HBO.

A source tells Page Six that MTV is considering removing MJ's name from its Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, given to an artist who's created a memorable body of work. The award has been presented on and off since 1984, but it was renamed after the late King of Pop in 1991.

The source claims, "There's a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, and it's getting ugly. There's talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether. [There’s also talk] about who would pre­sent it and who would accept it. It's a mess.”

Leaving Neverland focuses on two men who claim that Michael Jackson abused them when they were children. Michael's estate has denied the allegations and is suing HBO for $100 million.

The source dishes that MTV hasn't, "decided yet, but they’ve been going back and forth on it. There are a lot of issues."

Last year, Jennifer Lopez received the award. Past winners include Rihanna, Beyoncé, Pink, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and U2.

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande lead this year's MTV VMA nods with 10 each. The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards air August 26, live from Newark, N.J.

