Will Trump Sign a Funding Extension Bill or Fight for His Wall?

A spending bill passed by the Senate that would avert a partial government shutdown needs to pass the House and then be signed by the President.

The bill would extend funding for one-quarter of the federal government into February.

However, President Trump’s intentions are unclear.

President Trump does play to meet with some House Republicans this afternoon with the specter of a government shutdown looming large.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the President “does not want to go further without border security, which includes steel slats or a wall.”

She noted that Trump continues to weigh his options.

One-quarter of the federal government will run out of money late tomorrow night.

The Senate passed a short-term spending extension last night and the bill is on the House calendar today. The bill does not include funding for a massive border wall, which Trump has demanded.

Meantime, GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan cancelled a scheduled news conference this morning to take an emergency call from President Trump.

Trump tweeted this morning that he was “promised” the wall by congressional leaders by the end of the year.

Trump also said the U.S. foolishly fights for border security for other countries but not for America.

He called it “not good!”

Then President Trump would have to either sign or veto the bill….what will he do?

