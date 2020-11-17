Will You Try The New Pepsi Apple Pie Soda?

With Thanksgiving around the corner, you may need to think up a dessert for the occasion. How about Pepsi’s Apple Pie soda?

It may sound odd, but Pepsi is giving its fans a chance to try the new apple pie-flavored drink-you just can’t buy it.

In a new contest, Pepsi will be giving away two-litres of the soda to those who REALLY fail at cooking.

On the Pepsi Twitter and Pepsi TikTok accounts, post your cooking fail and use the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge. Be sure to follow @Pepsi and be one of the first 1,500 to enter for your chance to win!

Would you try this Apple Pie Pepsi? What has been your biggest cooking failure so far?