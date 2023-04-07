William H. Macy Sued By Neighbor For $600K

Williams H. Macy is being sued by his neighbor for $600,000 because the neighbor claims that Macy cut down the trees around his property without permission.

Pierce Brown claims that the company Macy hired to work on his property destroyed trees that were on Brown’s property, which caused him some emotional distress.

Brown claims he talked to Macy about what had happened, and Macy allegedly accepted blame, but Pierce is moving forward with his $600K lawsuit against William H. Macy.

What’s the craziest thing your neighbor has done that affected you and your property?