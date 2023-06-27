William Shatner releasing new mix of ‘Ponder The Mystery,’ with Rick Wakeman, Robby Krieger and more

Cleopatra Records

William Shatner‘s all-star prog rock album Ponder the Mystery is getting reissued for its 10th anniversary, with a new mix by famed producer Jürgen Engler.

Originally released October 8, 2013, the album features guest appearances by rockers like Yes’ Rick Wakemen, guitarist Steve Vai, The Doors’ Robby Krieger, The Clash’s Mick Jones and more. At the time of the release, Shatner called the project “quite possibly the most creative thing I have ever done.”

Shatner has given fans their first taste of the reissue, dropping the new version of the title track, which features Vai on guitar.

The new mix of Ponder the Mystery will be released August 25 on CD, vinyl and digital and is now available for preorder.

Here’s the track list for Ponder the Mystery:

“Red Shift”

“Where It’s Gone…I Don’t Know” feat. Mick Jones

“Manhunt” feat. Simon House

“Ponder The Mystery” feat. Steve Vai

“So Am I” feat. Al Di Meola

“Change” feat. Rick Wakeman

“Sunset” feat. Joel Vandroogenbroeck

“Twilight” feat. Edgar Winter

“Rhythm Of The Night” feat. Nik Turner

“Imagine Things” feat. Vince Gill

“Do You See?” feat. Edgar Froese

“Deep Down” feat. Robby Krieger

“I’m Alright, I Think” feat. Dave Koz

“Where Does Time Go?” feat. George Duke

“Alive “feat. Zoot Horn Rollo

