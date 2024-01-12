William Shatner Says Paramount Is ‘Erasing’ Captain Kirk

William Shatner says his most iconic character is being erased from history.

The 92-year-old actor suggested on X that Paramount is erasing Captain Kirk because they “feel threatened by the Kirk character.”

As evidence, he pointed out graphics from the Paramount+ Star Trek page that include iconic characters like Picard and Spock, but no Kirk.

However, Shatner says he’s not worried: “It doesn’t bother me in the least. A bunch of self-righteous strangers thinking they are sending a message by erasing the past? Who is going to forget?”

Do you think Paramount is trying to ‘erase’ Captain Kirk? Who was a better Star Fleet Captain – Kirk or Picard?