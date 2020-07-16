William Shatner works together with Canned Heat on new version of blues-rock band's 1970 hit

Cleopatra Records

William Shatner has teamed up with the current lineup of Canned Heat for a new rendition of the veteran blues-rock band’s 1970 hit “Let’s Work Together” that’s available now as a digital single and via streaming services.

The song was written and originally recorded by R&B singer Wilbert Harrison, who released his version in 1969 at a time when racial tensions and social and political conflict were rife across the U.S. Of course, the tune’s message encouraging unity between all people and working together for the common good still rings true today.

The legendary Star Trek actor adds his trademark melodramatic spoken-word stylings to the new version of the tune. While Canned Heat’s current incarnation features longtime drummer Adolfo “Fito” de la Parra, The track also includes a guest appearance by former Canned Heat guitarist Harvey Mandel, who played with the group on and off from 1969 to 2014.

“This is a terrific song for this moment in time!” Shatner says of “Let’s Work Together.”

Shatner’s cover of the song will appear on his next studio album, The Blues, which, as its title suggests, will offer a collection of blues tunes. The record, which is due out later this year, will include collaborations from a variety of respected musicians, among them ex-Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, country star Brad Paisley, rocker Pat Travers, and veteran bluesman Sonny Landreth.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.