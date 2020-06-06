Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Gary Clark Jr., Bonnie Raitt, More to Join ‘A Night for Austin’ Streaming Event June 10

Here’s something you don’t wanna miss, “A Night for Austin,” Willie Nelson’s benefit event with Edie Brickell and Paul Simon. The 2-hour special will feature tons of country stars along with special appearances by Ethan Hawke, Owen Wilson, Renee Zellweger, and Woody Harrelson. The evening will benefit the Austin Community Fund which aids local businesses in need. 100 percent of the proceeds go to MusiCares, Red River Cultural District, Six Square, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, Central Texas Food Bank, Southern Smoke, and People Fund. Universal Music Publishing also made a $25,000 donation and BMI Austin gave $10,000. Stream “A Night for Austin” with Willie, Paul Simon, Gary Clark Jr., and Bonnie Raitt on June 10th on anightforaustin.com. Have you visited Austin, Texas? Tell your Austin story.