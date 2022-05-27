Disney+ has announced that a Willow sequel series will be hitting the platform in November.
Warwick Davis said, “making the original movie was one of the best experiences of my life.”
He continued about the sequel to which he said that this series is “something I’ve always wanted to do and it’s a dream.”
Willow’s sequel series will be released on November 30th.
Which streaming platform offers the worst kind of content?
Beth
By Beth |
‘Willow’ Sequel Series Coming This November
Disney+ has announced that a Willow sequel series will be hitting the platform in November.