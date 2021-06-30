‘Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory’ Was Released 50 Years Ago Today

Today marks the 50th anniversary of one of the all-time classics – Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

It was June 30th, 1971 that moviegoers were introduced to Oompa Loompas, Fizzy Lifting Drinks, and Gene Wilder’s iconic performance as Willy Wonka.

While the movie was only a minor success on its release, it went on to become a beloved children’s classic – it was even preserved in the Library of Congress in 2014.

What’s your favorite scene from Willy Wonka? Does it still hold up today?