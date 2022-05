There have been rumors circulating about a possible That 70s Show reunion that had fans very excited, and Wilmer Valderrama added to the excitement by dressing as Fez. Wilmer posted this video on his IG page and said, “Red? Let’s try this Amédica word again..#HelloWisconsin Yup, still fits..” The reunion will happen on the new Netflix series That 90s Show, which is a spin-off from the original series. Are you excited about this reunion?

