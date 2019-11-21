Win A Seagate Hotel & Spa Black Friday Stress Free Get Away!

The Seagate Hotel & Spa is Delray Beach is one of my favorite destinations! From the very beginning you have a feeling of relaxation and FABULOUSNESS!

Is there anything you want more during the holidays than one single place to get all your holiday shopping done?

How about a free two-night stay at The Seagate Hotel during Black Friday weekend, a spa treatment, dinner at the Atlantic Grille and 18 holes of golf?

Enter to win this amazing, stress-free holiday at The Seagate Hotel in Delray!

As for that holiday gift list, stop by Aqua Resortwear, Etcetera Gifts, or pick up gift cards for the hotel, spa, and Atlantic Grille – there’s something for everyone on your list at The Seagate!

Your chance to win is right here!