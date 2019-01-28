Win A Trip To Fabulous Beaches Negril, Jamaica!

Oh my goodness, where do I start?  I guess with Day 1!  Beaches Negril is absolutely amazing and the luxury is included!  7 miles of beautiful beach, water sports including water skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking, big water bikes, the banana pulled behind the boat!  Beaches Negril is family friendly and they have a HUGE Aqua Zone for the kids (and adults!!) with water slides, a lazy river and more!

Win a 4 Day/3 Night Vacation HERE!

On day 1 we did excursions with JamWest and had the best time!  We could either – ride horses in the ocean, take an ATV trip, take a jeep safari tour or zip line!  We chose the first 2.  Let me tell you – if you have the opportunity to ride a horse in the ocean – DO IT!  It was the coolest thing ever!! The horses loved cooling off in the ocean!  The ATV trip was a blast too!  Zipping through Jamaican nature through forests and on the beach and tunnels and huge water pools!

I will continue with MORE fun from Day 1 tomorrow!  Yeah, all this fun was had before NOON!

        

