Win A Trip To Fabulous Beaches Negril, Jamaica!

Oh my goodness, where do I start? I guess with Day 1! Beaches Negril is absolutely amazing and the luxury is included! 7 miles of beautiful beach, water sports including water skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking, big water bikes, the banana pulled behind the boat! Beaches Negril is family friendly and they have a HUGE Aqua Zone for the kids (and adults!!) with water slides, a lazy river and more!

On day 1 we did excursions with JamWest and had the best time! We could either – ride horses in the ocean, take an ATV trip, take a jeep safari tour or zip line! We chose the first 2. Let me tell you – if you have the opportunity to ride a horse in the ocean – DO IT! It was the coolest thing ever!! The horses loved cooling off in the ocean! The ATV trip was a blast too! Zipping through Jamaican nature through forests and on the beach and tunnels and huge water pools!

I will continue with MORE fun from Day 1 tomorrow! Yeah, all this fun was had before NOON!