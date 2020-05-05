Win a trip to Orlando with three members of *NSYNC for All-In Challenge

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Steve Granitz/WireImage*NSYNC is reuniting for the All-In Challenge, sort of.

Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick are offering one lucky fan and two of their friends the chance to win a three-night post-quarantine trip to Orlando, where they’ll serve as the winner’s personal tour guides for the Disney and Universal theme parks.

Three lucky contestants could also win an official *NSYNC swag bag, with some items signed by all five members including Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez.

All you have to do to enter is donate as little as $10. One hundred percent of the money raised from the sweepstakes will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Justin Timberlake, meanwhile, is participating in the All-In Challenge separately. He and Bill Murray have teamed up to offer fans the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the Pebble Beach Golf Resort in Monterey, California and join them for dinner and a round of golf.

