Win a virtual duet with Sting in auction for COVID-19 relief

Scott Garfitt/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesEver wished you could collaborate with Sting on a song? Well, now you have the chance to do just that while donating to a worthy cause.

Auction house Sotheby's and Google are teaming up for a virtual auction to benefit the International Rescue Committee’s work to fight COVID-19 in vulnerable communities. One of the prizes being offered is a chance to record a song with the Grammy-winning artist.

You and a friend will join Sting – virtually, of course – at his home studio in England, where you’ll get to duet on one of his hit songs. He’ll also offer coaching and advice on vocal styling, should you want it. At the end, you’ll get a recording of the song as proof it actually happened.

Also up for grabs at the auction are a Shakespearean acting lesson conducted by acclaimed screen and stage actor Sir Patrick Stewart, via Google Meet; a virtual hang-out with Borat's Sacha Baron Cohen; and a virtual visit to famed Highclere Castle, the location at which Downton Abbey was filmed, as well as a conversation with show writer and creator Julian Fellowes.

Charles F. Stewart, CEO of Sotheby’s said: "We are proud to contribute to pandemic relief at this extraordinary time. Many of our clients around the world have inquired about supporting COVID-19 relief efforts and, with the partnership of Google and so many leading figures who have pledged to support this unique auction event of virtual experiences, we are looking forward to supporting the efforts of the International Rescue Committee."

The online auction open for bidding from May 1-8, 2020. You can learn more at Sotheby's website.

