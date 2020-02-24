Win PANCAKES FOR LIFE on National Pancake Day at IHOP!

Tomorrow (2/25) is National Pancake Day which means you can get a free buttermilk short stack from IHOP tomorrow.

The annual promotion kicks off at participating locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m for anyone who dines-in.

One day just won’t do it for you? Enter into the chain’s “Pancakes for Life” contest while you wait for the food to come from the kitchen. All the info will be located on signage at the tables.

The grand prize payout is $15,000, which will be announced on March 7. Ten winners will also get $500 in gift cards and others can win pancake-themed merchandise.

How will you celebrate Fat Tuesday? I’ll be getting fat.