Win Tix To See: “George Michael Freedom Uncut” In Theaters One Night Only

See George Michael’s final work on the big screen. We’re excited to announce that George Michael Freedom Uncut will be coming to theaters worldwide on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The documentary, co-directed and narrated by George Michael, is the definitive statement on his life and features contributions from some of his closest friends and collaborators. George Michael Freedom Uncut focus on the formative period in the late Grammy® Award winner’s life and career. Hear in his own words, the poignantly personal story of his life and singing career!

Get tix now at GeorgeMichaelFreedomUncut.com