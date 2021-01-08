Beth

By Beth |

Wine Can Now Be Sold in Soda Can Sizes!

If you’ve been wishing that wine could be more handheld, this is great news! Soon, you will have the option to buy wine in cans in a variety of sizes-even the size of a soda can! This comes after a new regulation was approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, which adds three new size options for drinkers: 200 ml, 250 ml, and 355 ml. The 250 ml size is perfect for anyone who just wants a single serving of wine to control their portions. What do you think of smaller size options for wine? How much wine do you drink?