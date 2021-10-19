WINE SHORTAGE LOOMING!!!!

You may want to stock up now to make it through the holidays.

It looks like wine will be next on the list of products hit hard by supply chain delays.

But, the problem isn’t the grapes — it’s the packaging.

The two key components of a label are hitting roadblocks: adhesives that have been affected by the Texas freeze and paper stuck at ports.

One winemaker noted, “When it comes to alcohol, it’s bigger than the design because you can’t be compliant with state laws without a label.”

Winemakers are also facing a battle with bottles as shipments are taking a month or two longer to arrive in port and costing up to 50% more.

Are you trying to round up holiday gifts earlier this year because of the supply chain issues?