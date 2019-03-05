Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions Jackpot Finally Claims Prize

Four months after winning the $1.5 billion Mega Millions Jackpot, the winner has finally come forward to collect their prize.

The South Carolina Education Lottery made the announcement Monday that they finally know who holds October’s winning ticket. While the winner has decided to remain anonymous, officials did say they decided to collect their winning as a one-time payment of $877,784,124.

Officials reported that this is the largest payout to a single winner in US history and they are happy the winner has finally come forward.

“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize,” South Carolina Lottery’s executive director Hogan Brown said. “We offer sincere congratulations and are very happy that one of our South Carolina retailers, KC Mart in Simpsonville, will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket. The State of South Carolina will benefit from $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner.”